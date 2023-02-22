Axa S.A. Has $15.81 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,813,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 2.4 %

AME opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.64 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

