Axa S.A. Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

