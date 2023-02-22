Axa S.A. Boosts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,604,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,810,000 after buying an additional 74,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,397,000 after purchasing an additional 156,637 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of STLD opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

