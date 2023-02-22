Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,068 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.47% of GXO Logistics worth $19,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Shares of GXO opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $84.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

