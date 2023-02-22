Axa S.A. Has $19.13 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 273.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 173,497 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $19,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. State Street Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,733,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,978,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,221,000 after buying an additional 446,471 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

