Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Axon Enterprise worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,128 shares of company stock worth $66,165,548 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON stock opened at $189.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

