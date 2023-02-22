Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Position Reduced by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,188 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 2.33% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $18,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 151.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121,861 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 157,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $938,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 641,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 177,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

