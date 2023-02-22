Axa S.A. Acquires 45 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of Albemarle worth $17,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,504,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,714,000 after buying an additional 131,474 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,112,000 after buying an additional 124,833 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Stock Down 6.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Albemarle stock opened at $241.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.64. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

