Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Sun Communities worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,095,000 after buying an additional 294,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $193.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

