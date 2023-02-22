Axa S.A. Buys 34,627 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in PDD were worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 8.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of PDD by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of PDD by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of PDD by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PDD from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

