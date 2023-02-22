Axa S.A. Sells 23,418 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,418 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $17,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 8.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $251.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.88 and a 200-day moving average of $234.75. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $259.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,402 shares of company stock worth $3,408,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

