Axa S.A. Purchases 18,981 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $17,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $421.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.92.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

