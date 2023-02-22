Axa S.A. Acquires 273,259 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 138.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,259 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $18,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 646,833 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,312,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,328,000 after buying an additional 786,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,738,000 after buying an additional 458,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,741,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.