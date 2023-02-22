NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 351.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,947 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $19,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NetApp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetApp Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

NTAP opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

