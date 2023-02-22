Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $17,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $120.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $140.94.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

