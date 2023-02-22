Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Reduced by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,684,514 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $17,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $79.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

