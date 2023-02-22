Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 318,922 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

