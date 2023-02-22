Axa S.A. Sells 168,711 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,711 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of WFC opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $56.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.