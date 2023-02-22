Axa S.A. Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $19,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,012,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $268.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,133 shares of company stock worth $11,730,750. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

