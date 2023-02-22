Axa S.A. Has $19.87 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of UDR worth $19,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

UDR Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UDR opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 608.00%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

