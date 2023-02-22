Axa S.A. Acquires 7,822 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $20,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.11.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.05 and a 200-day moving average of $132.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

