Axa S.A. Sells 7,471 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.05% of Baidu worth $20,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Baidu by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $170.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.34. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

