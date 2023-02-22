Axa S.A. Sells 32,096 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,096 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $20,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $246.01 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.41.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,988 shares of company stock worth $7,443,101. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.25.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

