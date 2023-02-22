Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,987 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.29% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $20,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,944,000 after buying an additional 205,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 251.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,937.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 116,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,657,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,308,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $170.55 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $250.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.