Axa S.A. Has $22.47 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.12% of United Rentals worth $22,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 202.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.46.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $445.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.10. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $470.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

