Axa S.A. Has $21.96 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.14% of Waters worth $21,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Waters by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters Price Performance

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $320.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.23.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

