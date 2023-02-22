Axa S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,236,097 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $21,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,263 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,942,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Regions Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,877,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

