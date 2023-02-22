Axa S.A. Sells 18,079 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,079 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in argenx were worth $22,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.23.

argenx Trading Down 1.5 %

About argenx

argenx stock opened at $366.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.19 and a 200 day moving average of $375.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.73. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $256.44 and a 12-month high of $407.93.

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.