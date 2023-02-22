Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,999 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Nutrien worth $24,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.