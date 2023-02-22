Axa S.A. Acquires 104,332 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of Nucor worth $23,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

