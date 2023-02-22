Axa S.A. Sells 183,521 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,521 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $22,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

