Axa S.A. Buys 66,958 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $23,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.79. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

