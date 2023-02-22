Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Axa S.A. increased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.41% of Qualys worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,868,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 237.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 68.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 29,203 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,879 shares of company stock worth $1,715,774. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

QLYS opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

