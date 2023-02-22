Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 199 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.1% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 182,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,927,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

NYSE ESS opened at $231.43 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 140.13%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

