Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.40% of Fat Projects Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 320,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,853,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FATP opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

