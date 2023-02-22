Axa S.A. Has $23.58 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.35% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $23,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,891. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.