Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 854,586 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

