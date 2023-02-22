T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,429 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.5 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.