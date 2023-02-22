Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

