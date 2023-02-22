Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AES were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s payout ratio is -140.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

