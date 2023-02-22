iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.70% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

