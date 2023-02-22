Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 528,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 518,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,691,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 39,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,357,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,518,000 after buying an additional 659,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.