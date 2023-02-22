Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 31.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 320,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $247.32 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $281.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

