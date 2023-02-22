Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.99 Million in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.90% of Valuence Merger Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMCA. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $8,012,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,507,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,877,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMCA opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

