490,000 Shares in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.29% of Pono Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pono Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 411,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pono Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Pono Capital by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 566,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pono Capital by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 75,621 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pono Capital alerts:

Pono Capital Trading Down 15.8 %

NASDAQ PONO opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Pono Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Pono Capital Profile

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.