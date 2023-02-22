Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 3,394 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 43,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $1,231,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 711,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,186,000 after buying an additional 26,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.32.

ODFL stock opened at $342.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

