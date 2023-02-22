Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,130 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Vertiv worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -254.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.