Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 206.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $223.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.