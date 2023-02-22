Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 33.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,209,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -213.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. Desjardins cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Articles

