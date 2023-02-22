Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.68 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $245.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.99. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

